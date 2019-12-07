Barca’s Arthur and Fati to miss game against Mallorca

Arthur will miss the match with a groin injury and Fati (pic) is out with a knee problem as Barca look to maintain their place at the top of the table with a win at Camp Nou.— AFP pic

MADRID, Dec 7 — Barcelona will be without injured duo Arthur Melo and Ansu Fati for today's La Liga game at home to Real Mallorca, the Catalan club confirmed yesterday.

Arthur will miss the match with a groin injury and Fati is out with a knee problem as Barca look to maintain their place at the top of the table with a win at Camp Nou.

“Arthur and Ansu Fati are both out of the squad for Saturday’s game due to injury,” a Barcelona statement read.

“The Brazilian is missing with a groin problem and the teenage winger has a knee problem.”

Lionel Messi will be looking to extend his excellent run of form that has included 11 goals in his last 10 games.

The Argentinian caused a stir on Monday by suggesting his retirement could be close after he won a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or in Paris.

“It’s natural, he’s 32 years old,” said Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. “I don’t think he thinks he’s going to retire tomorrow or in three days, but when you get past 30 you see the end drawing closer.” — AFP