Watford can avoid relegation with an English coach, says Foster

LONDON, Dec 6 — Watford can improve their performances and avoid relegation from the Premier League if they appoint an English head coach to take over from the sacked Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores, goalkeeper Ben Foster has said.

Watford fired Flores on Sunday less than three months into his second spell with the club after he led them to one win in 10 league matches, leaving them at the bottom of the standings and seven points away from the safety one.

Foster believes the squad’s English core can benefit from an English coach’s pragmatism after failing to earn wins under Flores and his Spanish predecessor Javi Gracia, whose sides attempted to play expansive football.

“I think the fact that we have got an English core of players — the spine of the team is English... It would suit us massively,” Foster was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard.

“The only way we are going to get out of the trouble we are in at the minute is by fight and grit and determination, and being dirty and clever, using your nous a bit more.

“The confidence is so low at the minute... all that poppy, lovely football, it’s not an option at the minute because the lads aren’t able to do it mentally.”

Since Sean Dyche’s departure in 2012 when the Pozzo family took over ownership of the club, 10 managers have come and gone — including Flores twice — none of whom were English.

Under-23 coach Hayden Mullins was in the dugout for Watford’s 2-0 defeat by Leicester City on Wednesday and Foster said the 40-year-old’s methods were a breath of fresh air.

“He is brilliant,” Foster, 36, added. “I don’t know if he is going to be the man or what, but I can only tell you from my perspective and the other lads at the minute, it has been an enjoyable week.

“Hayden has been great... a typical English coach. I think that’s exactly what you need as well.”

Watford host Crystal Palace in the league tomorrow. — Reuters