Aston Villa boss Dean Smith signs new deal

Friday, 29 Nov 2019 10:49 PM MYT

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates with the trophy after winning the Championship Playoff final with Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 27, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith celebrates with the trophy after winning the Championship Playoff final with Derby County at Wembley Stadium in London May 27, 2019. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, Nov 29 — Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has signed a new four-year contract, the Premier League club announced today.

Smith guided Villa back to the Premier League last season via the Championship play-offs after replacing Steve Bruce at Villa Park in October 2018.

“I’m really happy to have committed my long-term future to the club,” said Smith. “I’m looking forward to all the challenges that come with re-establishing Aston Villa as a top Premier League club.”

Chief executive Christian Purslow said: “The board is delighted that Dean has signed a new four-year contract which puts him at the heart of the club’s long-term rebuilding plans.”

Villa are 15th in the Premier League table following Monday’s 2-0 win over Newcastle. — AFP

