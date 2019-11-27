Dybala stunner seals top-spot for Juventus as Atletico made to wait

Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their first goal against Atletico Madrid. — Reuters pic

TURIN, Nov 27 — Paulo Dybala curled in a free kick from the unlikeliest of angles to give Juventus a 1-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid yesterday, which left the Spaniards with a battle to secure a round-of-16 place.

Juventus, already qualified, won the free kick just outside the penalty area and near the goal-line but the narrow angle did not deter the Argentine who fired his shot over the wall and in off the crossbar in the 45th minute.

The Turin side, with 13 points from five games, made sure of winning Group D with one match to spare.

Atletico Madrid, beaten 3-0 on the same ground last season when they were on the wrong end of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, were left on seven points after their second successive defeat in the group, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen. — Reuters