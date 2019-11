South Africa’s fly-half Handre Pollard (left) looks at South Africa’s flanker Pieter-Steph Du Toit (right) during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup final match between England and South Africa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama November 2, 2019. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Nov 3 — South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby Player of the Year today, in a clean sweep of the main awards for the World Cup-winning Springboks.

Rassie Erasmus won coach of the year and South Africa took the team of the year award at a glittering ceremory in Tokyo, a day after they lifted the Webb Ellis Cup for the third time. — AFP