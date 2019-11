Ashleigh Barty of Australia hits a return against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their women’s singles in the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Shenzhen November 3, 2019. — AFP pic

SHENZHEN, Nov 3 — World number one Ashleigh Barty spectacularly ended her jinx against defending champion Elina Svitolina to win the WTA Finals today and scoop the richest prize in tennis history.

Barty, who had never beaten Svitolina in five previous attempts, won 6-4, 6-3 in one hour and 26 minutes at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre.

The Australian claimed a record-setting US$4.42 million (RM18.4 million) payday — the biggest ever awarded in men’s or women’s tennis. — AFP