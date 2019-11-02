Adly steps down as Melaka United president

File picture shows Melaka mentri besar Adly Zahari clocking in for his first day in office at the Seri Negeri Complex in Ayer Keroh, May 14, 2018. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 2 — Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari today announced his resignation as president of the Melaka United Football Association (MUSA) after holding the post for more than a year.

He said the post was handed over to Duyong State Assemblyman Damian Yeo Shen Li, who is also the state Competency, Accountability and Transparency Committee (Melcat) chairman, effective yesterday.

He said the appointment was based on Article 40 of the association statute, which states that anyone who is elected as Chief Minister is automatically the president of MUSA and can appoint anyone deemed fit for the post.

“I made this decision because I think the association needs to focus on its management and as chief minister, I am more focused on state government affairs.

“I believe the successor to the presidency can lead the association and focus more as he (Damian) has also been involved in state football this year,” he told reporters after attending the state government’s monthly assembly at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here today.

Adly, who is also Bukit Katil Assemblyman, automatically became MUSA president after he assumed the post of Chief Minister on May 11. — Bernama