Bukit Jalil LRT station's operating hours extended for Malaysia Cup final

Passengers exiting a train carriage at the Bukit Jalil LRT station. — Picture by Firdaus Latif.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 ― RapidKL will extend its operating hours until 1am at the Bukit Jalil Light Rail Transit (LRT) Station in conjunction with the final of the 2019 Malaysia Cup at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on Saturday (Nov 2).

In a statement today, its operator Prasarana Malaysia Berhad said the other stations would end their operations as usual, but passengers could still exit from them.

“The services of three RapidKL bus routes will also be extended and the last bus will depart at 1am.

The routes are Route 652 (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to Batu 3 Jalan Klang Lama), Route T580, (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to Technology Park Malaysia via the Bukit Jalil LRT Station) and route T582 (from the Awan Besar LRT Station to the Salak Selatan LRT station via Bukit Jalil),” it said. ― Bernama