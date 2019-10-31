Youth and Sports Ministry committed to continue developing sports sector, says deputy minister

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim speaks during an interview with Malay Mail in Putrajaya May 3, 2019. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is committed to continue developing the sports sector as one of the areas that can provide employment opportunities to the people of this country, especially the youth.

Its Deputy Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the ministry found that courses related to coaching, fitness and recreational activities as well as entrepreneurship programmes could generate income for those interested in the fields.

“The aerobics fitness training, gym instructor as well as and outdoor recreation courses organised by the ministry have attracted the participation of up to 1,300 people and we also found that they are able to generate a good income through such activities,” he said.

He said this while winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2020 for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The ministry would also continue organising the programmes such as Youth Career (Y-Career), Youth Business Expo, Facing Up with Social Entrepreneurship (FUSE) and the Smart Youth Entrepreneurship, he said.

He also added that the ministry would introduce new programmes including the Young Heroes and Digital Entrepreneurial E-USahawan, to give the youth early exposure on entrepreneurship.

In his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim (BN-Arau) on why the sports facilities and development of the country’s top athletes were not given due attention by the ministry, Sim said it was not true.

“This is not true and I am referring to the 2020 Budget which announced allocation of RM299 million for the implementation of sports programmes including rehabilitation and upgrading of sports facilities involving youth and sports complexes and community sports complexes nationwide.

“There are also references to budget for development especially for high prestige sports, including an allocation of RM170 million for the preparation of athletes to participate in major tournaments such as the Olympics.

“The allocation for athletes in high prestige sports has actually increased compared to 2018, and the provision is certainly adequate,” he said. — Bernama