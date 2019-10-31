Dimitrov downs fading Thiem in Paris

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates after winning his second round match against Marin Cilic (not pictured) in Paris May 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 31 — Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out in the third round of the Paris Masters when he lost 6-3 6-2 to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov today.

Dimitrov, who had been struggling since reaching the semi-finals at the US Open, played brilliantly throughout, taking advantage of Thiem’s fading condition after the Austrian won the title in Vienna last Sunday.

Dimitrov next takes on Chile’s Cristian Garin, who beat local favourite Jeremy Chardy in three sets.

Later today, world number two Rafael Nadal, looking to lift the trophy at Bercy for the first time, takes on old foe Stan Wawrinka. — Reuters