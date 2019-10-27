Malaysia Football League clarifies away goals after Kedah-Pahang match confusion

The away goals rule has been in practice in Malaysian Football League competitions since 2010 involving the FA Cup, Challenge Cup and Malaysia Cup matches. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 — The away goals rule has been in practice in Malaysian Football League competitions since 2010 involving the FA Cup, Challenge Cup and Malaysia Cup matches.

The Malaysia Football League, in a statement, said in situations to determine the winner of a knockout stage match when both teams were tied on goals, the mechanism as stipulated under Article 6.4 of the Malaysia League Competition Regulations would apply, and they are as follows:

a) Teams which are level on most number of points accumulated

b) Teams which are level on goal difference

c) Teams which are level on most number of goals scored

d) Goals scored away from home effectively count double when the scores are level

e) The tie breaker after extra time when scores are level

f) Goals scored away from home after extra time effectively count double when the scores are level

g) Teams which win the penalty shootout according to FIFA rules

“These regulations have also been informed to all competing teams at the Match Coordinating meetings on match day mornings which is also attended by officials and coach of both teams,” the MFL said.

The Malaysian League administrators said this in response to the confusion among fans after Kedah qualified for the Malaysia Cup final despite being tied to a 8-8 aggregate score in the semifinal second leg match with Pahang in Kuantan last night.

Both teams were tied at 5-5 after 120 minutes of play, including 30 minutes of extra time, but Kedah emerged victorious based on the away goals rule.

Kedah and Pahang also drew 3-3 in the first leg match in Alor Setar on Oct 19.

The Red Eagles now face 2017 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Nov 2 after the Southern Tigers secured a 5-1 aggregate win over Selangor in the other semifinal match in Shah Alam. — Bernama