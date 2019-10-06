More sports facilities needed in Kedah, says state Youth and Sports director

Kedah Youth and Sports Department director Mohd Salleh Ramli has called on the state and federal governments to consider the upgrading of sports infrastructure in Kedah in the upcoming Budget 2020. — AFP pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 6 — Kedah Youth and Sports Department director Mohd Salleh Ramli has called on the state and federal governments to consider the upgrading of sports infrastructure in Kedah in the upcoming Budget 2020.

Mohd Salleh said he felt the state was lagging behind others in this regard, and among the infrastructure required were a sports complex with various facilities as well as an aquatic complex.

“Currently, there is only one sports complex in the Kota Setar district, while another is planned to be built in the Kuala Muda district, and there are only two swimming complexes in the whole state.

“We expect every district to have a sports complex or at least a mini-stadium with a running track, jogging area, football field and more, for the use of the public,” he told Bernama here.

He said the lack of infrastructure could also be one of the reasons behind the state having fewer talented athletes.

“There is a correlation between having the facilities and achievement, where we can see that Kedah has done well in football, and has many talented players, because we have many football fields.

“But in other sports, when we look at the achievement (of the state) at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) our achievements are less impressive, that’s what we have to focus on, and the state government has to find a solution, with the help of the Federal government,” he said. — Bernama