Barcelona’s Firpo to miss Inter match

BARCELONA, Oct 2 — Barcelona are struggling at left-back for their Champions League group game against Inter Milan today after the club confirmed Junior Firpo will miss the match with a hamstring injury.

With Jordi Alba already out with a thigh problem, Firpo’s absence means either Sergi Roberto or Nelson Semedo may have to provide cover in an unfamiliar position against the Serie A leaders at the Camp Nou.

A Barca statement today read: “Junior Firpo has been ruled out of FC Barcelona’s Wednesday night fixture against Internazionale through injury.

“The defender felt discomfort in his right leg after training on Tuesday and tests undertaken this morning have confirmed a muscle injury to his hamstring. His to return to action will be assessed according to his recovery.”

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw away at Borussia Dortmund in their opening game in Group F while Inter also drew, 1-1 at home to Slavia Prague. — AFP