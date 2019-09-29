E-sports to be introduced to Kuala Lumpur secondary schools

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 29 — The Esports Kuala Lumpur Association (ESKL) and the Federal Territory Sports Council were currently planning to introduce e-Sports as a co-curriculum at all secondary schools in Kuala Lumpur.

ESKL president, Hisham Darus said it would be implemented through the formation of e-Sports clubs to give exposure to parents and students on the potential of video-based sports.

He noted that his association had contacted several agencies under Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory education department to ensure the mission is achieved as early as the first session of school in January next year.

“Just like any other sports, we want our athletes to be knowledgeable and know the boundaries when it comes to e-sports. We want to bring about a wise approach with the do’s and don’ts’ because most of them (students) played it in their own way and the parents could not control them.

“That’s why they should be given the exposure and the importance of having an e-sports club in every secondary school,” he told a press conference at the launch of the Kuala Lumpur eSports Masters 2020 Championship in Putrajaya here today.

The event which was officiated by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad features an exhibition as well as activities, was attended by about 5,000 local e-sports enthusiasts.

The Kuala Lumpur eSports Masters 2020 Championship offers a total prize purse of RM1 million for the competition in five categories, namely computer video games, smartphone video games, console video games, e-racing and virtual reality video games.— Bernama