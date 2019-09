Japan players celebrate after the match against Ireland at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa in Shizuoka, Japan, September 28, 2019. — Reuters pic

FUKUROI CITY, Japan, Sept 28 — Hosts Japan stunned Ireland 19-12 in an extraordinary upset today to win their second match of the Rugby World Cup and give themselves a strong chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time.

The Brave Blossoms came from behind at Shizuoka Stadium to beat a side recently ranked number one in the world in a shock to match their victory over twice world champions South Africa at the 2015 World Cup. — Reuters