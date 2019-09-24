Kvitova, Sabalenka through to last-16 in Wuhan

Petra Kvitova has advanced into the last-16 of the Wuhan Open after beating Slovenia's Polona Hercog. — Reuters pic

WUHAN, Sept 24 ― Twice Wuhan Open champion Petra Kvitova and holder Aryna Sabalenka moved into the last-16 after recording straight sets victories in the second round yesterday.

Czech Kvitova, who won the title in 2014 and 2016, needed one break in the second set against Slovenia's Polona Hercog to wrap up the match 7-6(6) 6-3 after the opener went with serve.

Although Kvitova had six double faults, the world number seven won 75 per cent of her first service points and also saved two break points to win in one hour and 42 minutes.

Kvitova will play either former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, seeded 10th, or Wang Yafan of China in the next round.

Belarusian Sabalenka advanced with a 6-1 6-0 victory over Danielle Collins, dispatching the American in 51 minutes.

Sabalenka fired down seven aces and broke her 25-year-old opponent six times to set up a last-16 clash with either Dutch sixth seed Kiki Bertens or American qualifier Bernarda Pera.

Top seeds Ash Barty, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep ― who got first-round byes ― play today. ― Reuters