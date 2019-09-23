Cheng Hoe recalls Aidil to beef up defence as Harimau Malaya prepare to face Vietnam

JDT’s Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak tries to block Selangor player Endrick Dos Santos Parafita’s shot during the match in Larkin June 20, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) powerful defender, Mohamad Aidil Zafuan Abd Radzak, has been recalled to the national squad as preparation to face Vietnam in the third Group G match in the second round of the World Cup 2022/Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers next month.

Mohamad Aidil, 32, who held six Super League consecutive titles with JDT since 2014 was among the important figures who assisted Harimau Malaya to emerge as 2018 AFF Cup runners-up before being sidelined by chief coach Tan Cheng Hoe in the Airmarine Cup 2019 in March.

The reliable defender who lifted Malaysia Cup twice with Negri Sembilan in 2009 and 2011, was not listed in the national squad in the first two qualifying round matches against Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) early this month.

The recall of Aidil by Cheng Hoe was not surprising considering his vast experience in defence which appeared not so satisfactory in the first two matches.

The combination of Shahrul Mohd Saad and Adam Nor Azlin which Cheng Hoe depended on earlier was not so effective as there were several mistakes which resulted in the Malaysian goal being penetrated four times.

At the same time. Cheng Hoe also included Selangor midfielder, Abdul Halim Saari, 24, in the list of 25 players for centralised training starting next Monday, said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Felda United winger, Muhammad Hadin Azman who failed to perform well in the first two games was the only player dropped by Cheng Hoe.

Before the match against world number 99, Vietnam, at the My Dinh National Stadium on October 10, the national squad will have a Tier 1 international match against Sri Lanka, ranked 202nd in the world at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, on October 5.

Malaysia who rose one rung to 158th in FIFA rankings will face 143rd ranked Hong Kong in another Tier 1 international game at Hong Kong Stadium on October 15.

Malaysia who have so far collected three points, are placed third behind Thailand (4 points) and UAE (3 points) after a 3-2 win over Indonesia in Jakarta before losing 1-2 to UAE in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama