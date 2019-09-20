Thiem saves three match points to give Europe early Laver Cup lead

Team Europe’s Dominic Thiem celebrates his victory over Team World’s Denis Shapovalov during their match at the 2019 Laver Cup in Geneva September 20, 2019. — AFP pic

GENEVA, Sept 20 — Dominic Thiem staved off three match points to beat Denis Shapovalov in the opening tie of the third Laver Cup and give Europe the lead in Geneva today.

The two-time French Open runner-up recovered from 9-7 down in a super tie-break to win 6-4, 5-7, 13-11 against Canadian youngster Shapovalov.

“It’s a really special thing with the tie-break in the third, it creates lots of close moments and match points on either side,” Thiem said. “It’s also a little bit of luck at the end.”

The second match sees American Jack Sock, selected by World captain John McEnroe despite not having won an ATP singles match this year, take on Fabio Fognini.

Holders Europe are red-hot favourites to retain the trophy, with Bjorn Borg’s side, which includes Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, facing a visiting team whose highest-ranked player is world number 20 John Isner. — AFP