Kubica to leave Williams at end of season

Williams’ Robert Kubica during a press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix September 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 19 — Robert Kubica announced today he will leave former champions Williams at the end of the year, a move likely to bring down the curtain on his extraordinary Formula One racing comeback.

The 34-year-old made his return in 2019, eight years after suffering near-fatal injuries including a partially severed right arm in a minor rally in Italy on the eve of the 2011 season.

“I have taken the decision that I will not continue more with Williams after this year,” he said at the Singapore Grand Prix. — Reuters