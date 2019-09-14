PKNS coach Rajagopal upset over team’s 1-3 loss to Negri Sembilan

Negri Sembilan’s Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir celebrates after scoring a goal against PKNS FC, September 13, 2019. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 14 ― PKNS FC head coach, K. Rajagobal was at a loss for words with the lacklustre performance of PKNS FC which ended in a 1-3 loss to Negri Sembilan in their Malaysia Cup clash on home ground at Shah Alam Stadium last night.

He said the haze in Selangor now was not an excuse for his team not to excel.

“We are really not qualified to win tonight as in the first 20 minutes of play, we created many more chances compared to Negri Sembilan but we failed to convert them.

“I do not blame the haze as Negeri Sembilan could play well by scoring three goals so I can only assume the squad faltered tonight,” he told reporters after the match.

In this regard, Negri Sembilan coach Mohamad Zaki Shaikh Ahmad was happy as his players were unstoppable in the three-goal victory.

"I hope the players will maintain their momentum when meeting Kedah,” he said.

In the match, Negri Sembilan led with a goal by Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir in the 41st minute before PKNS FC equalised four minutes later via Kpah Sherman.

A mistake by PKNS FC defender, Tamirlan Kozubaev resulted in an own goal in the 56th minute to put Negri Sembilan two up.

In the 89th minute, PKNS FC were forced to play with 10 men when Muhamad Asraf Roslan was shown the red card for a rough tackle on a Negri Sembilan player before Brazilian import, Matheus Fernandes Vila Real slammed in Negeri Sembilan’s third goal. ― Bernama