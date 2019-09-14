Kedah, JDT book Malaysia Cup quarter-final slots

Five-time champions Kedah have book their slot in the Malaysia Cup quarter-final after beating Terengganu FC last night, September 14, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 ― Five-time champions Kedah and 2017 champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) confirmed their Malaysia Cup quarter-final berth after chalking away wins respectively in their Group matches last night.

In their Group A match, Kedah edged Terengganu FC (TFC) 3-2 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.

The Lang Merah squad opened the scoring as early as the third minute through Argentinian import Jonatan Bauman who headed in captain Baddrol Bakhtiar’s free kick before TFC skipper Lee Andrew Tuck equalised through a 32nd minute penalty.

Brazil import Renan Alves then put Kedah ahead again in the 37th minute before TFC once again drew level in the 59th minute through substitute Abdul Malik Mat Ariff. Baddrol then turned hero by scoring Kedah’s winner in the 86th minute.

To add salt to injury, the hosts went down to 10 men after Mohd Hafizal Mohamad was given the marching orders for his rough play on Kedah import, Edgar Berhard in the 90th minute.

Three-time champions, Negri Sembilan kept their Malaysia Cup campaign alive after defeating PKNS FC 3-1 in the other Group A match at the Shah Alam Stadium.

The Deers’ goals were scored by Muhammad Ferris Danial Mat Nasir in the 41st and 56th minute and Brazil import player, Matheus Fernandes Vila Real in the 90th.

PKNS FC solitary goal came through a penalty via Kpah Sean Sherman just before the break.

The hosts also had to play with ten men after Muhammad Asraf Roslan was shown the red card for rough play.

In Group B action, JDT had to work hard before edging Petaling Jaya City FC (PJ City FC) 3-2 at the Petaling Jaya Muncipal Stadium.

The Southern Tigers scored through Muhammad Safawi Rasid in the 24th minute and a brace from Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad (37th and 60th minute), while PJ City FC’s goals were scored by Bae Beom-geun in the 10th minute and Washington Brandao in the 58th.

PKNP FC also kept their quarterfinal hopes alive after thrashing UiTM FC 4-0 at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium.

Brazil import Giancarlo Rodrigues treated himself to a hat-trick in the 11th, 85 th and 88th minutes, while besides Mohamad Hafiz Ramdan also scored in the 65th minute. ― Bernama