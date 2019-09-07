UKM draw 2-2- with defending champions Terengganu FC II

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC held defending champions Terengganu FC II to a 2-2 draw in their Group B match of the Challenge Cup at Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium here tonight to remain at the top of the group.

The clash between the 2018 finalists saw UKM FC taking the lead through a solo run by Mohamad Hafizi Amiruddin in the 22nd minute before Croatian import Mateo Roskam added another through a penalty kick in injury time of the first half.

Referee Muhammad Almi Abdullah awarded the spot kick to the home team after Md Hassan Basri Ahmad Ridzuan felled Mohamad Hafizi in the penalty box.

Just two minutes into the second half, the Turtles reduced the deficit through a goal by Muhammad Zuasraf Zulkefle before Mohammad Ridzuan Mohd Razali equalised for them in the 86th minute, thus maintaining their unbeaten record against the university team.

Out of their nine meetings so far, TFC II have won five and drawn the rest.

Although the two teams have qualified for the semi-finals already, tonight’s result saw UKM FC remaining on top on goal difference with both having 11 points.

The group champions will be determined after the final group matches next Thursday, where UKM will meet Selangor United and TFC II will play Kuala Lumpur.

Both are trying to top the group to avoid meeting Group A champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II in the semi-final, as the group winners are scheduled to meet either Sarawak or Kelantan.

For the record, TFC II won the inaugural edition of the tournament, held for teams who failed to qualify for the Malaysia Cup, after beating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate last year. — Bernama