Indonesia’s sports minister apologises to Malaysia over fans’ aggression in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Malaysia's players celebrate their victory after the Fifa world cup preliminary qualification round 2 match against Indonesia at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta September 5, 2019. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 6 — Indonesia’s Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi today apologised for the ugly incident which broke out during the Indonesia-Malaysia match at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium last night.

Imam Nahrawi met Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to apologise and expressed regrets over the commotion created by local supporters.

The meeting which was held at a hotel in Jakarta was shared on Syed Saddiq’s Instagram site today.

“Kehadiran saya untuk menyampaikan langsung permohonan maaf atas nama masyarakat dan pemerintah Indonesia atas peristiwa tidak mengenakkan atas ulah oknum suporter yang semalam kita lihat bersama,” - Menpora RI Imam Nahrawi



Baca selanjutnya:https://t.co/0kc1ooqaLu — #TeamSaddiq (@teamsaddiq) September 6, 2019

In the Group G match for the 2022 World Cup/ 2023 Asian Cup Second Qualifying Round, Malaysia came from behind to score a dramatic 3-2 win before 50,000 supporters of the Garuda squad.

But the match was marred by incidents of rioting by Indonesian fans apart from throwing bottles and various objects including flares from upper section above Malaysian fans.

The incident forced South Korean referee, Ko Hyungjin to stop play for a while when both teams were tied at 2-2 for almost 10 minutes.

However when the situation was under control again, there was no incidents until the final whistle which saw Malaysia under coach Tan Cheng Hoe garnering three precious points from the game. — Bernama