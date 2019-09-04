World anti-doping body says it will not appeal Coleman decision

Justin Gatlin of the US celebrates his gold with silver medallist Christian Coleman of the US (left) and bronze medallist Usain Bolt of Jamaica (right) during the 100m victory ceremony in London Stadium, August 6, 2017. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Sept 4 — The World Anti-Doping Agency said today it would not appeal a decision by US anti-doping chiefs to clear sprinter Christian Coleman of alleged doping violations.

US sprinter Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug-testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.

However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period.

“WADA will not be appealing this decision,” the world agency told AFP.

Coleman’s whereabouts failures were recorded on June 6 last year, on January 16 this year and April 26.

However Coleman successfully argued that the first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of that quarter — April 1, 2018 — meaning the three failures fell outside the required 12-month period. — AFP