World anti-doping body says it will not appeal Coleman decision

PARIS, Sept 4 — The World Anti-Doping Agency said today it would not appeal a decision by US anti-doping chiefs to clear sprinter Christian Coleman of alleged doping violations.
US sprinter Coleman, the fastest man over 100m this year, had faced a potential two-year suspension after drug-testers reported they were unable to locate him on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.
However the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) dropped the case after determining that the time-frame exceeded the specified one-year period.
“WADA will not be appealing this decision,” the world agency told AFP.
Coleman’s whereabouts failures were recorded on June 6 last year, on January 16 this year and April 26.
However Coleman successfully argued that the first missed case should have been backdated to the first day of that quarter — April 1, 2018 — meaning the three failures fell outside the required 12-month period. — AFP