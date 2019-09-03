Eight countries vying to host 2023 women’s World Cup

US players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Fifa Women's World Cup final on July 7, 2019 in Lyon. — Reuters pic

LAUSANNE, Sept 3 — Eight countries are vying to host the 2023 women’s World Cup which will include 32 teams for the first time, Fifa said today.

Belgium and Bolivia have withdrawn from the original list of 10 nations ahead of the September 2 deadline for candidate submissions. A decision on the host will be announced in May.

The eight nations still in competition are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and South Africa.

South Korea have indicated they will seek to co-host the event with North Korea.

France hosted 24 teams for the 2019 World Cup which proved so successful that Fifa said it had decided to expand the event to 32 teams to boost the growth of the women’s game. — AFP