Holder Djokovic safely into US Open second round

Novak Djokovic celebrates match point against Roberto Carballes Baena in a first round match on day one of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament in New York August 26, 2019. — Picture by Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

NEW YORK, Aug 27 — Novak Djokovic began his US Open title defence in style with a 6-4 6-1 6-4 win over Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena in first-round action yesterday.

The top-seeded Serbian, who has claimed four of the last five Grand Slam titles, took some time to settle in to his first career meeting with Carballes Baena but after a tight first set was off to the races.

Djokovic got an early break to go ahead 2-0 in the second set and never looked back as the three-times champion used a mix of deft volleys, solid movement and great instincts to secure the win.

Up next for Djokovic will be either American Sam Querrey or Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero. — Reuters