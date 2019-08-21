TFC II comes back to win in Challenge Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Premier League team, Terengganu FC 11 (TFC 11) came back to win in the Challenge Cup competition after overcoming Selangor United 3-2 in the Group B action at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, near here today.

The result saw TFC 11 sharing seven points with UKM FC, but UKM FC continued to head the Group B chart through a goal advantage, while Selangor United continue to stay at the bottom the table out of four teams after failing to win any points after three matches to date.

At the action in Selayang, former national striker, Mohamad Ashari Samsuddin placed the visiting team ahead in the 17th minute after pushing in a Bruno Suzuki pass.

Mohamad Ashari scored his second goal two minutes later through a curving kick in the penalty box which entered the Selangor United’s goalmouth.

The host team got its act together and scored its first goal through a beautiful attempt from outside the penalty box by Muhammad Eizrul Asfraf Nor Effendy in the 20th minute, before Nurshamil Abd Ghani equalised in the 41st minute after pushing in a pass from South Korean import Hwang Sin Yang.

When the match appeared to end with a draw, Bruno Suzuki emerged as TFC 11 hero scoring the winning goal in the 84th minute from a pass by substitute Muhamad Firas Mohd Tarmizi and the result remained until the final whistle. — Bernama