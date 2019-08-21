Kedah edge PKNS FC 3-2 in Malaysia Cup clash

Kedah captain Baddrol Bakhtiar (right) in action against PKNS FC in their Group A Malaysia Cup match at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar, August 20, 2019. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 ― FA Cup 2019 champions Kedah had to come from behind to beat PKNS FC 3-2 in their Group A Malaysia Cup match at Stadium Darul Aman in Alor Setar last night.

The visiting Red Ants opened accounts through Colombian import Romel Morales who drove in the ball from outside the penalty box in the 28th minute.

Kedah drew level when Jonathan Bauman tapped in Edgar Bernhardt’s freekick which rebounded off the crossbar in the 50th minute before the visitors again took the lead through Nicholas Swirad’s header in the 70th minute.

However, the Red Eagles ensured they walk away with three points by scoring two goals in the last 10 minutes, one each from Argentinian import Jonathan in the 83rd minute and Aliff Yusof six minutes later.

Kedah are now in second spot with seven points, two behind Terengganu, followed by PKNS FC (4 points) and Negri Sembilan, who are still without any points.

Five-time champions Kedah will play Terengganu on September 13 while PKNS FC will play host to Negri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, in the Challenge Cup for teams who failed to qualify for the Malaysia Cup, Kelantan notched their first victory by thrashing Sarawak 3-0 at Stadium Sarawak in Kuching.

Muhammad Fauzi Rozlan emerged the hero of The Red Warriors by scoring two goals in the 35th and 88th minutes while Mohamad Khairul Rizam Che Soh scored the other goal in the 46th minute.

In Group B, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) FC beat Kuala Lumpur 3-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras.

UKM FC, playing as the home team, took the lead through Croatian import Mateo Roskam in the 35th minute before Wan Mohammad Faiz Wan Sulaiman (64th min) and Syed Sobri Syed Mohamad (90th min) sealed the game for them. ― Bernama