Will weightlifting be contested at 2020 Sukma? Minister says still under consideration

JOHOR BARU, July 29 — The 2020 Malaysian Games (Sukma) Highest Committee is still mulling whether to have weightlifting as one of the sports to be contested at the event, which will take place in Johor in July next year.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said that the event was still being considered to be contested as it was very close to the heart of the people.

To date, he said that 30 sports had been identified to be contested while one event still had the KIV (Keep in view) status, namely, weightlifting.

‘’We still KIV weightlifting because of the doping case prior to this. We want to make sure while we elevate the sport, we don’t give the licence for doping to continue because each year the same case is repeated,’’ he said.

He was speaking to reporters after viewing the construction of the Athletics Stadium @ Sportcity in Mount Austin, here today, which would be the venue of the 2020 Sukma for athletics and rugby.

Also present were State Youth, Sports, Entreprenuer and Co-operative Development Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Sheikh Ali, Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor chief executive Datuk Norazam Osman and Sports Johor Sdn Bhd chief executive officer On Jabbar.

Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar Member of Parliament, in the meantime said that the organisation of the 2020 Sukma in the state would be ensured as special and the best.

‘’Not only the best but we want to ensure it is special based on Vision 2020 and 2020 Visit Malaysia Year,’’ he said.

According to Saddiq, the ministry also hoped that the request for additional funds for the organisation of the 2020 Sukma would be approved by the government.

He said that, to date, the federal government had channelled a development fund of RM142 million for the 2020 Sukma while the management fund was at the discussion stage with the Ministry of Finance.

Other than the Athletics Stadium @ Sportcity, he also visited the constructions of several other venues including the Johor Velodrome in Iskandar Puteri, Arena Emas in Taman Impian Emas and Arena Larkin in Larkin, all of which were expected to be fully completed in April. — Bernama