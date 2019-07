Kedah’s Muhammad Farhan Roslan being challenged by two players from Perak during the FA Cup Finals 2019 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, July 27, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Kedah wins the FA Cup trophy for the fifth time by defeating Perak 1-0 in the final match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here, tonight.

Substitute, Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam scored the only goal in the match during the 105th minute.

Kedah won the FA Cup in 1996, 2007, 2008 and 2017. — Bernama