Newbie and veteran golfers win Astro Masters 2019’s 7th qualifying round

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — A veteran golfer and a first-timer won the seventh qualifying round of the Astro Masters 2019, enabling them to enter the grand final.

The qualifying round was held at the Horizon Hills Golf and Country Club in Johor Baru, and saw its member Victor Gan playing a near flawless round, returning with a gross score of 1-over 73 that included five birdies on the card.

For the 34-year old employment law consultant, who returned to playing golf after an 18-year hiatus, it is his first ever Astro Masters qualifying round.

“Everything seems to connect but the toughest challenge were the slick greens and tough pin positions today. I bogeyed the last three holes and had a double-bogey,” Gan said, adding that qualifying for the grand final felt truly satisfying.

The 100-odd field of players were faced with a stern test of putting on Horizon Hills’ super slick greens that were rolling at 11 on the Stimpmetre.

After the nett scores were tabulated according to the tournament’s Unique Rules of a 5-under nett cap, first-time participant Mohd Izham Basiran won the nett champion title on count back with a score of 67.

“This win was unexpected and I believe I was lucky today as my drives were smooth and accurate. My confidence grew with each following hole,” said the 19-year old handicapper from Ipoh.

“I found it very difficult to read the fast and undulating greens but I am very happy and thankful to have qualified for the Grand Final,” Izham said.

Meanwhile, the A Medal category was won by Chang Kuk Yong (3) with a nett score of 72, winning him a Panasonic Grill Microwave Oven. B Medal category was won by Khairunizam Bin Othman (15) with a nett score of 69 and winning him a Panasonic Electric Oven, while the C Medal category was won by Aliman Musri (22) with a nett score of 67, winning him a Panasonic Vacuum Cleaner.

In the novelty category, the Nearest-to-Line at the par-4, 320-metre 4th hole was won by nett champion Mohd Izham who won a Panasonic Sound Bar. His drive was 2 feet and 4 inches from the line. The Longest Drive prize of an Aldila driver shaft was won by Khairul Nizam Bin Othman with an effort of 250 metres on Hole 14.

The Sure-to-Win NTP prize of a Panasonic 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV worth RM8,000 was won by Magenthiran Thanimalai. His fine tee shot on the 166-metre par-3, 12th hole was closest to the cup at a foot and 10 inches.

Those qualifying for the Grand Final will be playing at the Sunrise Golf & Country Club and Miramar Golf Country Club, in Taipei, Taiwan, later on.

Now in its 22nd year, the Astro Masters has traditionally held its Grand Final overseas, which have included countries such as Cambodia, China, Oman, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam.