FA Cup Final: A 12-year wait for clash of the northern giants

Perak head coach Mehmed Durakovic (8th right) conducts a training session at the Perak Stadium July 24, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — It took 12 years, but local fans can now look forward to a clash between two Northern football giants when the 2019 FA Cup final takes centre stage here this Saturday.

The 30th edition of the knock-out tournament will see the “Bos Gaurus” and the “Lang Merah” teams taking on each other for the first time, and also the first time in 12 years they will be squaring off in a cup final.

Their last clash in a final was in the 2007 Malaysia Cup campaign in which Kedah emerged champions with a convincing 3-0 win.

The history books, however, will be thrown out of the window on Saturday night with both Perak, the defending Malaysia Cup champions, and Kedah, the FA Cup winners in 2017, having an equal chance of lifting the prestigious cup when the final whistle is blown at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here.

Seasoned coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim is predicting a tight contest simply because both teams have a similar style of play.

However, he believes Perak can edge it, but only if their menacing flankers are in form.

“Any final match is difficult to predict and it is the same for this game. There is no such thing as favourites between them as both stand more than a chance of winning it furthermore they both play quite similarly.

“The only difference is that Perak have very good right and left wingers, and are solid on the left and right of their defence too. They also have a good striker who can cause damage,” he told Bernama.

Perak have won the FA Cup twice in 1990 and in 2004 while Kedah are four time winners, lifting it in 1996, 2007, 2008 and 2017.

What makes Saturday’s game more interesting is the fact that many are dubbing it the “delayed final” after both teams got knocked out in the last four stage of the 2016 edition, denying the neighbouring states a chance to play each in the final.

Irfan Bakti, who had the misfortune of watching his charges from Terengganu FC go down to Perak in a penalty shootout in last year’s dramatic Malaysia Cup final, believes Kedah’s surprising 1-5 loss to Felda United in their final Super League game recently may affect their preparations.

“If they can forget that defeat, then well and good but sometimes a huge defeat like that, especially when you are gunning for third spot in the league, can affect the players’ morale,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKNS FC head coach and former national team coach Datuk K. Rajagobal said Kedah’s 4-2 win over Perak in their Super League match recently should be the best motivation for coach Aidil Shahrin Sahak.

“Both teams have their own strengths and both coaches are well-versed with their opponent’s weaknesses. Perak seem to have a well balanced team and are strong in every department.

“Kedah also have quality players and the recent 4-2 win should inject some confidence in their players. But in a final, anything is possible,” he said.

For the record, Perak ended their Super League campaign this season in 5th place, scoring 31 goals and conceding 31, while Kedah secured 4th place in the table with 37 goals scored and conceding 29. — Bernama