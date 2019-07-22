MFL hopes no dispute over Japanese referees in FA cup final

MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam believes the Football Association of Malaysia has carried out its responsibilities well in terms of referee selection. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Malaysian Football League (MFL) hopes no parties will dispute the qualification of three referees from Japan who will oversee the 2019 FA Cup final 2019 between Perak and Kedah at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday.

MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam believes the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has carried out its responsibilities well in terms of referee selection to ensure the smooth running of the prestigious tie.

Kevin, who chaired the second meeting of the FA Cup Final Organising Committee also believes that the Japanese Football Association (JFA), which is well-known for its credibility, will send a referee line-up of quality.

“To speak about the qualification of a referee is not MFL’s duty, and until the PMOM (Professional Match Officials Malaysia) begins to function I cannot comment on the appointment of a referee as I am not a referee assessor myself.

“For me, if they (the Japanese referees) have been given the mandate to oversee the final, then their qualification should certainly be good. JFA would definitely not send match officials who do not keep up Japan’s good reputation. I’m sure everything will go smoothly,” he said during a press conference after the meeting here today.

FAM had previously sent requests to three countries — Thailand, Australia and Japan - to obtain referees for the 2019 FA Cup final and only Australia and Japan responded positively.

Meanwhile, Perak Football Association (PAFA) honorary secretary Tajul Hasnan Omar, who was also present at the meeting, said he welcomed the referees selected for the cup final.

“Perak has no problem with whoever the referee of the match is, the FAM is more knowledgable in the selection of referees, we, as the finalists agree with it as long as the match goes smoothly, we do not need to dispute it (the selection),” he said.

Kedah Football Association (KFA) executive secretary Shahrul Samsudin also concurred, saying that the move by FAM and MFL should be viewed as a positive development.

“We welcome positively the appointment of neutral referees, but at the same time we do not dismiss the ability of our local referees. Perhaps, for such an important match, it is best to use the services of foreign referees,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kevin also confirmed that the pitch was in optimum condition for the match. — Bernama