2022 World Cup Qualifying: Fascinating draw for Harimau Malaya

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Malaysia have been drawn in Group G together with three regional rivals in the second round of the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

Tan Cheng Hoe’s Harimau Malaya will lock horns with Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their quest to qualify for the third round as well as book a slot for the 2023 Asian Cup finals round.

Malaysia had thrashed minnows Timor Leste 12-2 in the first round of the qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil last month.

In today’s draw made at The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) House, 40 teams were divided into eight groups of five teams each to play home-and-away matches.

The eight group winners and the four best group runners-up will advance to the third round of 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers as well as qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

Malaysia will kick off their campaign on Sept 5 against Indonesia in Jakarta before hosting the UAE on Sept 10 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

For the record, Malaysia failed to progress into the third round of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after finishing fourth in Group A behind Saudi Arabia, UAE and Palestine.

2022 Fifa World Cup/2023 Asian Cup Qualifying Groupings:

Group A: China, Syria, Philippines, Maldives, Guam.

Group B: Australia, Jordan, Taiwan, Kuwait, Nepal.

Group C: Iran, Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong, Cambodia.

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen, Singapore.

Group E: Bangladesh, Oman, India, Afghanistan, Qatar.

Group F: Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Myanmar, Mongolia.

Group G: UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, MALAYSIA, Indonesia.

Group H: South Korea, Lebanon, DPR Korea, Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka

— Bernama