Wendy-Nur Dhabitah settle in eighth place in Gwangju

Wendy Ng and Nur Dhabitah Sabri compete in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard diving final during the 2019 World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre in Gwangju July 15, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The partnership of Wendy Ng and Nur Dhabitah Sabri ended their 18th FINA World Aquatic Championship in Gwangju, South Korea campaign in eighth place in the women’s synchronised 3m springboard event.

Wendy-Nur Dhabitah accumulated a total of 277.35 points in the final round held at the Nambu International Aquatics Centre, today.

They collected 45.60 points in their first dive to be in the 10th place of the 12 pairs competing in the finals and later moved up two rungs when they collected 91.80 points from the second dive.

They posted 62.10 points on the third dive and was followed by 60.45 points and 63.00 points on the fourth and fifth dive to settle in eighth place.

The Chinese pair of Wang Han, who partnered an Olympian diver, Shi Tingmao claimed the gold medal with accumulated points of 342.00 points, while Canada’s Jennifer Abel-Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Mexico’s Paola Espinosa Sanchez-Nelany Hernandez Torres, took the silver and bronze with 311.10 and 294.90 points respectively.

Earlier, in the men’s synchronised 10m platform, Hanis Nazirul Jaya Surya-Jellson Jabillin missed the cut to enter the finals by just 2.58 points behind the Armenian’s pair Vladimir Harutyunyan-Lev Sargsyan, who finished in 12th place in the qualifying round.

Only 12 best pairs in the qualifying marched into the finals scheduled at 8.45pm local time (7.45 pm Malaysia time). — Bernama