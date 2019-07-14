Champions JDT continue winning streak in style

Johor Darul Ta’zim Gonzalo player Gabriel Cabrera Giordano being tackled roughly by Kuala Lumpur player Indra Putra Mahayuddin (front right) in their 2019 Super League match at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — 2019 Super League champions, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) continued their winning streak in style with a 4-0 victory over bottom-placed Kuala Lumpur in their clash at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras earlier last night.

JDT’s 16th win from 20 matches now sees the Southern Tigers accumulating 52 points with two more games remaining.

For Kuala Lumpur, their relegation to the Premier League is almost sure after languishing at the bottom of the league in 12th position with 14 points from 21 matches.

In the match, JDT scored through Gonzalo Cabrera in the 14th minute, Diogo Luis Santo (28th and 70th minute) and Muhamad Nazmi Faiz Mansor in the 61st minute.

Meanwhile, Kedah overtook Melaka in third place after defeating Perak 4-2 at the Darul Aman Stadium in Alor Setar.

Kedah’s goals were scored by N. Thanabalan in the 39th minute, Renan Da Silva Alves (45th minute) and Fernando Rodrigues in the 88th minute and in added time.

The visitors, meanwhile scored through their skipper, Shahrul Mohd Saad in the 29th minute and Ronaldo Henrique Silva in the 78th minute.

Selangor also went up the table by a spot to fourth after defeating Petaling Jaya City FC 3-0 at the Shah Alam Stadium through goals from Endrick dos Santos Parafita in the 42nd minute, Mohd Khyril Muhymeen Zambri (55th minute) and Ifedayo Olusegun in the 60th minute.

In another match, PKNP FC and Felda United shared the spoils with a 1-1 draw at the Manjung Municipal Council Stadium in Perak.

S. Chanturu put Felda United in front with a 52nd minute goal before Yashir Pinto equalised for PKNP FC in the 80th minute.

Meanwhile, 2019 Premier League Champions, Sabah secured a narrow 1-0 win over Kelantan at the Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu through Turkmenistan player Ahmet Atayew’s 57th minute goal.

The win puts Sabah on 43 points after 19 matches.

For Kelantan, however, the loss was a dreaded one as they now accompany Sarawak to the M3 League next season as the two bottom placed teams despite both having two and three more matches to spare respectively.

It was the opposite for the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) though as they boosted their chances of being promoted to the Super League next season after edging Negeri Sembilan 3-2 at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi.

‘The Cops’ scored through Uche Agba in the 34th minute and Lee Chang Hoon in the 83rd and 90th minute, while Negeri Sembilan got on the scoresheet through an Uche Agba own goal in the 30th minute and Dzulfahmi Abdul Hadi in the 68th minute.

Earlier this evening, Selangor United went a step closer to escaping the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Terengganu FC II (TFC II) at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

The hosts scored through Danko Kovacevic in the 41st minute and a brace from Hwang Sin-young in the 60th and 80 th minute, while TFC II scored through Ahmad Takhiyuddin Roslan in the 53rd minute. — Bernama