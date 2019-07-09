FAM chief: Technical directors are compulsory for M-League teams

Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin (left) said that it is mandatory that the post of technical director be created in every competing team in the Malaysian League. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — It is mandatory that the post of technical director be created in every competing team in the Malaysian League (M-League), said Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

He said that the failures of several state football associations (FA) to have the post would not only stunt effort to turn out quality players but would also affect the football ecosystem at the grassroots.

‘’We must stress this matter (grassroots development) to ensure the coalition members comprising state football associations are more serious and it starts with them appointing technical directors.

“ I have received reports and after checking out, I am not happy that some of the clubs don’t have technical directors. They (state teams and clubs) want to chase M-League, Malaysia Cup and FA Cup but creating the post of technical director is more important.

“FAM will make the creation of the technical director’s post as mandatory in the licensing of clubs and I am very serious on the matter,” he told a media conference at the Malaysian Football DNA launching ceremony here today.

Hamidin said that the post of technical director and grassroots development were complementary and much needed in facing the challenges of the modern football landscape.

‘’They (FA) must realise that grassroots development and the position of technical director must be created if they want to develop Malaysian football. Without these two elements in modern football, national football will not go anywhere,’’ he said.

In the inaugural event, FAM launched the national football DNA as a reference for all quarters to understand the pattern of game in accordance with an own mould.

While stressing on the 4-3-3 as the foundation of the Malaysian game, it was a manifestation of the football philosophy which also encompassed a uniform coaching system traversing age starting from the grass roots to the elite.

Hamidin explained that the DNA would be co-ordinated with all FA and clubs including the Mokhtar Football Academy in Gambang, Pahang to be followed by all quarters starting from the grassroots.

‘’FAM have to cough out money again for such a programme and I am very serious, so FA or maybe clubs must follow. We will continue to educate coalition members and the important thing is to create the technical director’s post,’’ he added. — Bernama