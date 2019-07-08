PFAM to bring Perlis players salary arrears issue to FAM

The logo of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is pictured at their headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 5, 2014. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) will lodge a formal complaint with the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) over the Perlis Football Association’s (PFA) failure to settle its players’ salary arrears.

PFAM chief executive officer, Izham Ismail said the agreement was reached at a meeting with 15 squad players recently, following prolonged silence by the PFA management on the issue.

“The wage arrears also involved the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) tax payments as well as the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions.

“We’re quite disappointed with PFA’s failure to take care of the players’ welfare and I will bring this to FAM so that stern action can be taken as this involves players’ earnings,” he told Bernama today.

For the record, the Malaysian Football League (MFL) board previously unanimously decided to boot out Perlis for the 2019 season after finding that the team has insufficient funds.

Meanwhile, Izham noted that PFAM was still waiting for PFA’s feedback on their failure to settle the players’ salary arrears for the 2018 season, although FAM had already officially informed the PFA to resolve the matter.

On the wage arrears case involving Batu Dua FC club players in the M3 League, Izham noted that he is still waiting for more information from the players to complete his report before submitting it to the FAM.

The media today reported that three Batu Dua FC players decided to drop out of the amateur team’s trip to Terengganu for their M3 League match against Kuching FA yesterday following the team management’s failure to settle three months salary arrears. — Bernama