Muhammad Shah Firdaus rides to keirin bronze in Dublin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 — After a long day waiting under the rain and cold, national track cyclist Muhamamd Shah Firdaus Sahrom turned the day out to be a glorious one for the Malaysian track cycling team in Dublin, Ireland yesterday.

Muhammad Shah Firdaus made sure that the team would not go home empty handed after he secured a podium finish at the Dublin Track Cycling International 2019 at the Sundrive Velodrome in that country’s capital.

He clinched a bronze medal in the keirin event while Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Firdaus Mohd Zonis finished eighth and ninth respectively.

The 23-year-old rider gave a tough fight before conceding to the top two winners, Jason Kenny of Great Britain and Juan Peralta Gascon of Spain who swept the gold and silver medals respectively.

Meanwhile, national women’s cyclist Anis Amira Rosidi finished fifth in the women’s keirin event. — Bernama