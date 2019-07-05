Popov, Bubka deny taking bribes for backing Rio’s Olympic bid

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and pole vault legend Sergey Bubka of Ukraine, arrives at the Juan Santamaria international airport in Alajuela August 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, July 5 — Russian swimming great Alexander Popov and Ukrainian pole vault legend Sergey Bubka reacted furiously today to allegations they took bribes in exchange for supporting Rio de Janeiro as host to the 2016 Olympic Games.

“I didn’t even vote for Rio de Janeiro,” said Popov, one of three Russian members of the International Olympic Committee, in a statement released by RIA Novosti.

Bubka, head of Ukraine’s national Olympic committee, was also quick to deny the allegations, saying: “I completely reject all the false claims.”

Brazilian media cited a former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, who is in prison on corruption charges, as saying at a court hearing that he helped to orchestrate a bribe to secure the city as host of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

He said the bribe, worth a combined US$2 million, was organised with the help of Lamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics’ world governing body the IAAF.

Among the people who allegedly received the funds, Cabral cited four-time Olympic gold medallist Popov as well as six-time world champion Bubka, who is the senior vice president of the IAAF.

He said the money was distributed by Brazilian businessman Arthur Soares. “I was assured that Sergei Bubka received the bribe... the Russian Alexander Popov as well.”

Bubka said Diack “never contacted me about my vote”.

“My lawyers will write to Mr Diack to ask him to explain the allegations of Mr Cabral who wrongly claims in his testimony that Mr Diack could secure my vote,” Bubka said.

Popov on Friday said he “never participated in any negotiations on these topics or with the people mentioned in the media, I don’t know them and never contacted them”.

He added that he is “willing to give any information” on the matter to the IOC’s ethics commission, and plans to file a defamation lawsuit in Switzerland. — AFP