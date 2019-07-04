Man City sign Spanish midfielder Rodri in club record deal

Atletico Madrid’s Rodri in action with Athletic Bilbao’s Markel Susaeta during their La Liga Santander match at Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid November 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 — Premier League champions Manchester City completed the signing today of Spanish international midfielder Rodri on a five-year record transfer from Atletico Madrid.

Atletico had earlier announced that City had paid a €70 million (RM326.5 million) buyout clause for the 23-year-old. City confirmed on their website that Rodri was a record signing for the club.

The deal eclipsed the £60 million (RM309.9 million) they paid Leicester City for Algerian international Riyad Mahrez in July last year.

Rodri follows Angelino, the Spanish left back who joined from PSV Eindhoven, as manager Pep Guardiola’s second signing of the summer. — Reuters