US women’s football jersey sets sales record amid World Cup fervour

United States' forward Megan Rapinoe scores a goal during the France 2019 Women's World Cup round of sixteen football match between Spain and USA June 24, 2019 in Reims, northern France. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 2 — The US women’s national football team added wattage to its World Cup star power yesterday as sports apparel-maker Nike said the team’s home jersey is a record-breaking seller on its retail site.

“The USA Women’s Home jersey is now the No. 1 football jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” said Mark Parker, Nike’s president and CEO, during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

The football jersey sells for US$90 (RM372) on the Nike website. The Americans will play against England in a semifinal match today in Lyon.

Parker said that two-thirds of the teams at the start of the tournament wore Nike kits.

The US squad is receiving increasing scrutiny and celebration from celebrities and politicians in the United States and abroad.

Co-captain Megan Rapinoe faced public criticism from Republican US President Donald Trump ahead of her team’s quarter-final clash with France for saying she would not attend a customary White House visit if her team won.

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded by inviting the squad over Twitter to visit the House of Representatives, while Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Kamala Harris followed up with an invitation to tour the Senate. — Reuters