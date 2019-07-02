Sports Commissioner’s Office: ‘No power to cancel sports associations’ elections’

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Sports Commissioner’s Office (SCO) today clarified that it did not possess the authority to cancel the candidature or election of leaders within any national sports association.

SCO official Asmadi Mohamad said individuals who were unhappy with the elections of an association, could make complaints at the respective association’s annual general meeting and if a complaint was not addressed, the matter could be taken to the courts.

When contacted by Bernama, he said there were no provisions in the Sports Development (Amendment) Act 2018 which enabled the commission to make decisions concerning elections.

Explaining that Section 23 of the Act provides that all internal disagreements must be settled through internal procedures, he said the commission normally advised sports associations to follow the procedures provided for under their respective constitutions.

“We are not a body which enforces the law... we are more of a body that administers the law,” he said, commenting in response to the Paralympic Council of Malaysia (MPM) elections on Saturday which had been adjourned after the body took note of the SCO’s statement confirming that there were irregularities and contraventions of regulations in reference to the council’s candidature process.

On June 25, the SCO received a complaint from the Malaysian Canoe Association (MASCA), opposing the candidatures for elections scheduled to be held at the MPM’s annual general meeting (AGM) on June 29.

MPM secretary-general Siti Zaharah Abdul Khalid told Bernama the council would need to call for a meeting to discuss the new date for the postponed AGM, after which it would submit the date to the SCO. — Bernama