Chong Wei hopes a Malaysian will break his world No. 1 record

Datuk Lee Chong Wei in action during his first-round match against Kazumasa Sakai of Japan at the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 in Kuala Lumpur June 26, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — National badminton legend, Datuk Lee Chong Wei, 37, who was recently recognised by The BrandLaureate Book of World Records for being the badminton player who spent the longest period — or more specifically, six years and eight months — ranked world No. 1, said he hopes a Malaysian will better his record.

“Thank you The BrandLaureate Book of World Records. This honour means a lot to me,” he wrote in an Instagram posting today.

“I hope the person who does break my record is also a Malaysian, is more terrer (greater), more sturdy and maybe more ensem (handsome),” he added.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist with 69 championships under his belt and who was once top-ranked in the men’s single’s event for 199 consecutive weeks, retired from competition on June 13.

Lee was honoured with The BrandLaureate Book of World Records accolade at a ceremony that took place on Thursday at a hotel in the capital. — Bernama