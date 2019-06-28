Khairy not eligible to contest Malaysian Paralympic Council president post, says Sports Commissioner’s Office

Apart from former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin, four other candidates may face the same fate for failing to submit their nominations on time. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin is not eligible to contest for the president’s post of the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) at its AGM tomorrow after he failed to meet the deadline for submission of nominations.

This follows a ruling by the Sports Commissioner’s Office (PPS) today that MPC had erred by assuming the closing date for nominations was June 15.

According to PPS, the decision of the MPC executive board to accept five nomination forms was disputable as the MPC secretary-general had said it was decided by the president and his deputy without being referred to the other exco members.

“In this connection, PPS has found non-compliance in the nomination process and this situation did not abide by the regulations and conditions set,” PPS said in a statement.

PPS also said it had received a complaint from the Malaysian Canoe Association (MASCA) on June 25 regarding nominations for the MPC’s AGM tomorrow.

PPS said it had conducted investigation by calling both MASCA and MPC for clarification regarding the matter.

Apart from Khairy, four other candidates including deputy president John Ng and secretary-general Siti Zaharah Abdul Khalid, and two others may face the same fate for failing to submit their nominations on time.

The controversy in the MPC contest erupted when Khairy was said to have submitted his nomination form at 11.30pm on June 15 together with John Ng and three other candidates, when the deadline stated in the nomination form was 11.59pm on June 14.

As a result, yesterday MASCA president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin, who is also vying for the president’s post, filed a notice for review of eligibility of his challenger to contest for the top post in the main body.

Meanwhile, Siti Zaharah, when contacted by Bernama, said the AGM would proceed as scheduled tomorrow.

“Whatever decisions will be made at the general meeting tomorrow,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked if the PPS decision might allow him to win unopposed, Megat Shahriman said he would leave it to MPC to decide.

“PPS has issued a statement and MPC should be professional in this matter. It would be good if MPC follows what is stipulated in the constitution. This thing would not have happened if they had followed the right procedure earlier,” he said.

The AGM is scheduled to be held at the Centre of Excellence for Paralympic Sports in Kampung Pandan at 10am tomorrow.

The president’s post was up for grabs between Khairy and Megat Shahriman after incumbent president SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin decided not to defend the post after holding it for four years.

John Ng from the Malaysian Ping Pong Association is supposed to face Dr R. Radha Krishnan of the Malaysian Sports Association for the Blind/Malaysian Boccia Association for the number two post in the umbrella body.

There are eight nominations for the five posts of vice-president — Hadfizah Abd Khafidz (Malaysian Para Tenpin Bowling Association), K. M. Rajendran (Malaysian Taekwondo), Muhd Iqbal Sulaiman (Malaysian Wheelchair Tennis), Dr Ang Kean Koo (Malaysian Wheelchair Basketball Federation), Dr Naharuddin Hashim (Malaysian Badminton Association) and Mejar Azhari Abdullah (Malaysian Football Association for the Blind).

Two nominations to fill women’s quota of one vice-president post came from Siti Zaharah Abdul Khalid (Malaysian OKU Lawn Bowl Association) and Noor Syahieda Mat Shah (Malaysian Para Powerlifting Association).

The secretary-general post will see a straight fight between Datuk R. Subramaniam (Malaysian Para Athletics Association) and Irena Chang (Malaysian OKU Volleyball Association), while S Kumarusamy (Malaysian Para Carrom Association) is unchallenged for the treasurer’s post. — Bernama