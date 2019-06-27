Malaysian Paralympic Council presidency: Megat Shahriman files notice review of Khairy’s candidacy

Controversy hit the MPC election when former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was alleged to have filed in his nomination papers at 11.30pm on June 15, when the deadline had been fixed for 11.59pm on June 14, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — Malaysian Canoe Association (MASCA) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin has filed a notice of review of former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s eligibilty to contest the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) president’s post at its Annual General Meeting this Saturday.

Megat Shariman, who is also contesting the same post, said the notice has been sent to the Sports Commisioner, together with evidence that the National Sports Council (NSC) was allegedly meddling in the run up to the contest of the top post.

“We sent the notice the Sports Commissioner today and the matter will be resolved within 72 hours, we might even get a decision tomorrow.

“I don’t mind going against anyone in this contest, but not in a foul way like this,” he told the media at the MASCA office in Bukit Kiara, today.

Megat Shahriman claimed to have solid evidence of NSC instructing its affiliate members to vote for Khairy, besides also having in possession WhatsApp messages relating to the upcoming elections, all of which will be handed over the Sports Commissioner and the Youth and Sports Minister for revision, he said.

Controversy hit the MPC election when Khairy was alleged to have filed in his nomination papers at 11.30pm on June 15, when the deadline had been fixed for 11.59pm on June 14.

Yesterday, NSC director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail denied allegations he had been involved in directing his officers to confirm the eligibility of the former youth and sports minister to contest in the election, saying that he was ready to initiate legal action to clear his name. — Bernama