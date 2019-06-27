Focus shifts to vacant Sports Commissioner’s post

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said June 27, 2019 the new candidate for the Sports Commissioner’s post will be known soon. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The focus has now shifted to the vacancy of the Sports Commissioner’s post as many have called for the country’s sports administrator to resolve the crisis facing the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPC) ahead of its elections this Saturday.

The vacancy of the post previously held by Datuk Zaiton Othman since March has not helped in resolving the hot-button issue.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, however, came forward today saying that the new candidate for the Sports Commissioner’s post will be known soon.

He said the selection committee chaired by the ministry’s secretary-general Waitchalla R.R.V Suppiah had conducted a vote and shortlisted three candidates, before deciding on an appropriate candidate for the post.

“On the appointment of the Sports Commissioner, I have concluded and signed the letter of appointment,” he said, adding that the name can only be announced once Public Service Department confirms the appointment.

“After this appointment, we can solve the problem (surrounding the MPC nomination process) as soon as possible,” he told reporters.

He said this after the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Regent International School, Kool Sport and Asia Pacific Sports in Bukit Jalil here, today.

Meanwhile, Syed Saddiq said the ministry had received an official complaint from the MPC and an inquiry into allegations relating to the controversial nomination of former Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and four other candidates was currently underway.

Yesterday, MPC president SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin in a press statement said that the association had received complaints and protests against five nominations sent on June 15 vying for the top post at the AGM scheduled on June 29.

According to SM Nasarudin, the complainant had appealed for a review of the process based on MPC’s constitution.

In this regard, MPC has referred the issue to the Sports Commissioner for a decision to be made.

“As soon as the Sports Commissioner has reached a decision, I, as the president who is going to step down, will hand it over to the council (MPC) to conduct the election process and appoint an interim chairman and independent observers to ensure the smooth running of the election,” Nasarudin said in the statement.

A controversy arose when Khairy, who is also the deputy president of the Wheelchair Rugby Association, along with four other candidates were reported to have submitted their nomination forms after the closing date on June 15.

Khairy is set to challenge Malaysia Canoe Association president Datuk Megat D Shahriman Zahirudin for MPC’s top post after SM Nasaruddin decided not to re-run after holding office for four years. — Bernama