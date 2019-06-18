Former Uefa chief Platini arrested in Qatar World Cup probe, says judicial source

File picture of Uefa President Michel Platini leaving after a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne December 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

PARIS, June 18 — Michel Platini, the former head of European football association Uefa, was detained and questioned by French police today over the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, a French judicial source confirmed to Reuters.

The detention and questioning of the former French football star was first reported by French investigative website Mediapart and Le Monde newspaper.

Prosecutors are investigation suspected corruption and bribery in the process of awarding the 2022 World Cup to Gulf emirate of Qatar. — Reuters