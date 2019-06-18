Bibi Ramjani announces resignation as Kafa president on Facebook

Kafa’s first woman president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan quit today via an announcement on her Facebook account. — Picture via Facebook/Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan

KOTA BARU, June 18 — Kelantan Football Association’s first woman president, Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan quit today via an announcement on her Facebook account.

“I, Hjh Bibi Ramjani bt Ilias Khan, as Kafa President hereby would like to announce that I am stepping down from my position wishing Kafa all the best under its new management.

“To all the fans who have never stopped supporting the Kelantan FA, thank you,” she wrote in her Facebook posting.

In the same posting, she also apologised for all her shortcomings throughout her tenure.

The businesswoman carved her name into the history books in September 2017 when she became the first woman in 71 years to head Kafa.

Bernama had reported yesterday that Bibi Ramjani had expressed her willingness to step down to pave the way for an extraordinary general meeting and appoint her successor.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for her during those two years as president, with the Kelantan team going through rough times on and off the pitch, which ultimately ended up with them being relegated to the second tier Malaysian Premier League.

Bibi Ramjani have so far not replied to Bernama’s request for further comment.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Kafa deputy president Datuk Seri Afandi Hamzah said the association has yet to receive an official resignation letter from Bibi Ramjani, and as such cannot officially confirm the resignation.

“I only knew about this (resignation) after reading about it on social media. There has not been any official correspondence on this matter from her side,” he said.

Afandi said once an official letter has been received, an executive council meeting will be called to discuss the matter. — Bernama