Second seed Pliskova eases through at French Open

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic reacts after winning her second round match against Slovakia’s Kristina Kucova during the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, May 29, 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 29 — Second seed Karolina Pliskova cruised into the third round of the French Open today with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Slovakian qualifier Kristina Kucova.

The Czech will next face either Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic or home hope Kristina Mladenovic for a spot in the second week.

Pliskova, a former Roland Garros semi-finalist, arrived in Paris full of confidence after lifting the Italian Open title less than two weeks ago and she wasted no time in swatting aside Kucova in under an hour. — AFP